Competition emerges for Brazilian star as previously injured Leeds United duo return to training

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Whites will face competition if looking to sign Brazilian star

Leeds United will reportedly face significant competition if looking to sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral when the transfer window reopens, with Southampton also in the running. (UOL).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WANTED MAN: FC Basel's Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round-up piece HERE

Whites duo back in training

Two of the six Leeds United players that have recently been out injured feature prominently in a training video ahead of Sunday's clash at Tottenham.

Find out who is back in business HERE

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Tottenham press conference

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media on Friday morning ahead of Sunday's return to Premier League action at Tottenham.

Follow everything that is said HERE

Andrea Radrizzani teams up with Kim Kardashian West to help Afghan women and girls team

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has hailed the arrival of 130 women and girls footballers from Afghanistan to the UK, teaming up with Kim Kardashian West to help get them here.

Read the full story about the incredible link up HERE

Premier League announces new mega broadcast deal

The Premier League has announced a new £2bn six-year-deal with NBC Universal to show live games in the United States.

Read the full details HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.