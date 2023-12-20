Coach serves up big praise for Leeds United youngsters with comparison to top team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

United’s under-21s took on Premier League Two leaders Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of 2023 on Monday evening and fell to a 1-0 defeat via a Jude Soonsup-Bell header from a corner routine just before half time. Tottenham’s youngsters have now won nine games out of nine but Gardner praised his side’s display as he considered the ‘gap’ between his Whites and the league leaders.

"Really frustrated to lose the game in the manner that we did on the goal that we conceded,” said Gardner to LUTV. "But in terms of performance it had everything and I thought we deserved something from the game in all honesty. It was quite an open first half, they had their chances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But in the second half I thought we were pretty dominant and they found it tough, top of the league, they definitely know they have had a game. To lose the goal that we did in the manner that we did is frustrating and that's what we talked about inside, fine margins at this level but for players wanting to make the step they are key. I don't think the gap was big. If anything, I thought for large spells of the game we were the better side and we did deserve something from the game."

DECISIVE STRIKE: From Tottenham Hotspur's Jude Soonsup-Bell, above, to beat Leeds United's under-21s despite big praise for the young Whites. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Gardner is currently in interim charge of United’s under-21s following the departure of former boss Michael Skubala to Lincoln City last month. Monday’s contest represented a last game of the year for United’s youngsters who will eventually return to action on Monday, January 19 with a home clash against Everton before a Premier League Cup clash at Luton Town on the following Friday night.