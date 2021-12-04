Clear chief Brentford threat identified but Leeds United joy predicted against Bees

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are odds-on with some firms to claim all three points and no bigger than even money whereas the Bees can be backed at 3s.

The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 14-5 but six of the first seven players in the first scorer market represent the Whites.

The fit again Patrick Bamford is marginally favourite to net the game's first goal at 23-5, closely followed by United duO Raphinha and Rodrigo and also Brentford striker Toney who are all 13-2.

CHIEF THREAT: Brentford striker Ivan Toney, centre, pictured next to Bees boss Thomas Frank, left, and captain Pontus Jansson, right, after Thursday night's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt is next at 8s, just ahead of Tyler Roberts at 36-5 and another youngster in Sam Greenwood at 15-2.

Dan James is then 10s, the same price as Bees duo Marcus Forss and Bryan Mbeumo who are closely followed in the market by team mate Yoane Wissa (23-2) who is regarded as another key Brentford threat.

Similar prices are on offer about the first goal coming from Whites players such as Jack Harrison (12s), Crysencio Summerville (12s), Mateusz Klich (13s) and Stuart McKinstry (14s).

Bigger odds are available about the likes of United's Lewis Bate (16s) and Stuart Dallas (20s) and Adam Forshaw (25s).

Other possible Brentford dangers include Saman Ghoddos (16s), Sergi Canos (33-2), Jan Zamburek (23s), Paris Maghoma (24s) and Mads Bidstrup (28s) but Leeds are fancied to come out on top.

