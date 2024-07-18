Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur supporters took to social media in midweek to praise the performance of ex-Leeds United teenager Archie Gray who made his first televised Spurs outing against Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs took on the Tynecastle club at their Edinburgh base and according to onlookers, put in an assured and mature display at centre-back despite never having played there before in senior football.

With several Spurs players still yet to rejoin the group for pre-season due to their participation at summer international tournaments, Gray was given the opportunity to showcase himself to fans, albeit in a different role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Leeds youngster only played the first half of Spurs' 5-1 win as minutes were spread around Ange Postecoglou's group but hardly put a foot wrong. He completed 51 of his 53 passes, won all three of his aerial battles, made three interceptions, executed both of his long passes accurately and made one tackle.

Consequently, a supporter clipped up Gray's highlight moments from the match and shared the compilation on Twitter where the video went viral amongst Spurs fans.

@thfcbd_: "work rate is better than [N'Golo] kante"

@SzyFilms: "Class performance, didn’t look out of position at all"

@kobzskull: "Archie’s versatility is crazyyyy"

@Benny94699202: "Impressive"

@samletissier: "18 and out of position, outstanding"

@Wizspurs: "Man if these young players end up panning out we are living good for years to come"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@frasertom24: "Cracking plur [player] passed the eye test already"

Gray's performance even drew plaudits from opposition fans.

@AndysArsenal: "Monumental signing, not sure how you had no serious competition for Gray. Will have a quality season I reckon."

The compilation garnered hundreds of quote tweets from a mix of supporters, many of whom chimed with the aforementioned replies, applauding the teenager's run-out at Tynecastle. This included Leeds fans, whose responses ranged from wishing him well at his new club, insisting that Spurs look after him, to others chastising the decision to let him go this summer.