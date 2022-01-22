Chris Wood warning but confidence in Leeds United against Newcastle United as Joe Gelhardt features amongst arrivals
Former Leeds United striker Chris Wood is rated the clear main Newcastle United dangerman in Saturday's clash at Elland Road - but Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are expected to come out on top.
Recent Magpies recruit Wood is a best-priced 13-2 to score first in Saturday's 3pm kick-off and only United's record signing Rodrigo (11-2) and Raphinha (31-5) are shorter in the betting.
But Leeds are no bigger than even money to take all three points and record a third-straight league win following the recent victories against Burnley and West Ham United.
Eddie Howe's visitors can be backed at 3-1 whilst the draw is on offer at around the same odds, a best-priced 56-19.
