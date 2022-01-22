Recent Magpies recruit Wood is a best-priced 13-2 to score first in Saturday's 3pm kick-off and only United's record signing Rodrigo (11-2) and Raphinha (31-5) are shorter in the betting.

But Leeds are no bigger than even money to take all three points and record a third-straight league win following the recent victories against Burnley and West Ham United.

Eddie Howe's visitors can be backed at 3-1 whilst the draw is on offer at around the same odds, a best-priced 56-19.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHECKING IN: Teenage Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on the Elland Road pitch upon his return from an ankle injury ahead of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.