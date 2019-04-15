Chris Wilder won't tolerate Sheffield United feeling sorry for themselves as Leeds United take hold of promotion race

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he won't tolerate his players feeling sorry for themselves after his side lost ground in the promotion race.

The Blades were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Millwall after Jake Cooper struck in the 94th minute for the Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Wilder's team left the door open for the Whites, who kicked off later in the day, to open up a slender advantage and now trail second-placed Leeds by three points with four games to play.

Jack Harrison's second-half strike was enough to ensure a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and see Marcelo Bielsa's men take hold of the automatic promotion race over their Yorkshire rivals.

There was late drama at Bramall Lane as defender John Egan was sent-off for a deliberate handball on the line with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

Ben Marshall struck the bar with the resulting penalty but Neil Harris' side managed to leave with a hard-fought point much to the annoyance of Wilder who saw his side concede at the death.

“You do not get to where we are without having a good attitude and without being able to get off the canvas at times," Wilder said.

“If they want the big prize, it is there to be taken – by a player who shows a bit of magic or a team that wants to grab what is out there.

“If they want to feel sorry for themselves, we may as well just think ‘let us see who we get in the play-offs and go through that lottery.’ If they do feel sorry for themselves though, they will not pull a shirt on. They know what I am like.

“I am not bothered what they feel and what they think. I just told them what my thoughts were and it was not an open house.

“I think it would be someone quite brave to have taken me on 20 minutes ago (in the dressing room). They have done fantastic, but we want the big prize and you cannot go backwards to grab that.

“The thing I am struggling with is if the players thought that was the best way to play. I think it was a mindset more than anything. It was a decision from players not to get forward and run forward to get up the pitch.”