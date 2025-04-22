Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has criticised Burnley's security response saying he did not feel he and his players were protected at Turf Moor.

Wilder's side were beaten 2-1 in Lancashire on Monday evening which confirmed Burnley and Leeds United's promotion back to the Premier League.

Upon the final whistle, a number of home supporters descended onto the pitch, some of whom appeared to direct unsavoury words at Wilder's Sheffield United players.

The Blades boss has slammed Burnley's security response on the final whistle, accusing the club of inadequate stewarding.

"We were told by the referee before that we'll be getting stewards surrounding us [at full-time]," Wilder said in his post-match press conference. "But I think they went on the missing list, completely went on the missing list."

Blades midfielder Hamza Choudhury found himself at the centre of a dispute with Burnley fans while others made attempts to head for the safety of the tunnel and away dressing room.

"It was quite scary out there in the end, when there's people coming [on the pitch] and doing bits and pieces. Yeah, understandable that their emotions are running high but I didn't think we got protected by the football club and the stewards at all, [not] one bit.

"The referee, I spoke to him afterwards, he noticed that as well. I suppose when 20 or 30 lads, 40-50, lads are running at you, shouting bits and pieces and doing bits and pieces, just at the end of a game, it's quite difficult just to get off, but I'll be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on any of that," Wilder added.

Fans remained in the stands and off the pitch at Elland Road following Leeds' earlier kick-off against Stoke City, which the Whites won resoundingly by six goals to nil. The later start at Turf Moor meant Leeds had to wait for the result of Burnley's meeting with Sheffield United to determine whether automatic promotion was confirmed.

What else happened at Burnley?

Ugly scenes at Turf Moor continued after the pitch had been cleared of players and fans with some Burnley supporters approaching the Sheffield United team coach, where further verbal clashes occurred.