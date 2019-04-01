Chris Wilder's philosophical view as Leeds United regain advantage over Sheffield United in Championship promotion race

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says his side must "take it on the chin" after Leeds United took hold of the Championship's second automatic promotion spot again.

The Whites ran out 3-2 winners over Millwall in dramatic fashion at Elland Road on Saturday while the Blades fell to defeat by the same scoreline against Bristol City.

Wilder's team were handed a first defeat in 11 league games, allowing Marcelo Bielsa's side to leapfrog their counterparts into the top two.

Norwich City continue to lead the way in the division with a five-point advantage over Leeds and Sheffield United a further two points behind in third.

Wilder admitted his side must produce a reaction after giving up the edge they gained with a win at Leeds two weeks ago.

“Sometimes you have to take it on the chin and come roaring back," he said.

"We'll keep nice and calm and keep believing in what we're doing and what got us into this position.

“I'm absolutely sure we'll come roaring back this week when we go to Preston backed by 6,000 fans. If that cannot keep them going then nothing will, and I'm sure there'll be a reaction.”

On the race for automatic promotion, Wilder said: “You look at it and you can see it's going to be tight. I don't get involved in what's going on elsewhere during a game but you look at Leeds going behind twice and coming back.

“That's the way it's going to be. One minute we're going up as champions, the next we've got no chance.

“It's going to be tight all the way through, and we've got to make sure we keep it that way. We shouldn't let a bad day at the office wreck our season.”