Chris Wilder dismisses 'noise and nonsense' in Leeds United and Sheffield United automatic promotion race

SHEFFIELD UNITED boss Chris Wilder warned that the Championship's automatic promotion picture could again quickly change after seeing his side overtake Leeds United and surge back into second.

The Blades moved into the division's second automatic promotion spot with last month's 1-0 win at Leeds but immediately fell back to third last weekend as the Whites recorded a 3-2 success at home to Millwall with the Blades losing by the same score at home to Bristol City.

But Wilder's men immediately moved back into the Championship#s second automatic promotion spot with Saturday's 1-0 success at Preston North End as Leeds fell to defeat at Birmingham City by the same score.

Six more wins will now put Sheffield United in the Premier League but Wilder is aware of the possibility of further twists and turns to come.

The Blades next visit Birmingham on Wednesday evening with Leeds away at Preston the previous night.

"There's going to be a lot of talk and a lot of noise and nonsense regarding where people belong and what they need to do," said Wilder.

"But it's a week in football and I've been in it long enough to know it changes really quickly and it can change back as well.

"Maybe a few inexperienced people opened their mouths.

"There is a still a hell of a long way to go and we will just keep grinding away."