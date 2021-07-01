Chris Waddle claims Leeds United star Phillips 'can do more' for England despite standout Euro 2020 displays

Kalvin Phillips. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present in the Three Lions’ starting XI at Euro 2020, and has produced a number of standout performances, including a man-of-the-match display against Croatia in the opening game at Wembley.

England’s next challenge sees them come up against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening, with a place in the final four of the competition on the line.

And while Waddle has made it clear just how important he believes Phillips’ presence could be in that game by highlighting the budding relationship that the Elland Road favourite is building with West Ham star Declan Rice, the ex-Newcastle United winger has also suggested that the Leeds man has more left to offer.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “Phillips has done very well alongside Rice.

"He’s a bit more creative than Rice. Rice does the job of breaking play up, passing it square and back. He could get forward a bit more, and he did against Germany actually.

"Phillips has got that range of pass where he can hit it 50, 60 yards. We’ve seen him do it for Leeds and he’s obviously grown in confidence in an England shirt. I think he can do more creatively on the ball than he does, but he’s impressed coming in from Leeds, a team that just got promoted.

"He’s come a long way very quickly.”