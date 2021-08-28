Chief Burnley threat rated comparable to Leeds United's but Whites still fancied for victory at Turf Moor

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are favourite with every firm and no bigger than 17-12 and as short as 5-4.

Burnley are a best-priced 11-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Despite Leeds being favourites, Burnley's former Whites striker Chris Wood is fractionally favourite to score first at 9-2, just ahead of Leeds no 9 Patrick Bamford who is 24-5.

CRUCIAL: Patrick Bamford, above, is one of just two Leeds United players in the top seven of the first goal scorer betting for Sunday's clash at Burnley. Rodrigo is the other. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes and United's record signing Rodrigo are both 13-2, followed by two more Clarets players in Matej Vydra at 7s and Jay Rodriguez at 15-2.

Whites youngster Sam Greenwood and once again high up in the betting at 8s, followed by Burnley's Lewis Richardson and United's Brazilian winger star Raphinha who are both 9s.

As for other key Leeds threats, Tyler Roberts is 21-2, Jack Harrison 11s and the same price as Crysencio Summerville whilst Helder Costa is 23-2.

Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas are both 14s, just ahead of Burnley's former Whites winger Aaron Lennon at 16s and Dwight McNeil at 17s.

Josh Brownhill is then 19s and the only other player below the 20-1 mark.

A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 27-4, followed by a 2-1 win for the Whites at 39-4 and then a 1-0 triumph for Leeds at 21-2.

Burnley are 11-1 for a 2-1 success and 12s to win 1-0.

It's a close enough market but Leeds are just about expected to emerge triumphant with Bamford seen as integral to the cause.

