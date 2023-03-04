The Whites return to West London five days on from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Fulham, this time in Premier League action. Chelsea are this afternoon’s opponents and are winless in six matches, in which they have scored just one goal.

Graham Potter’s position is under threat months after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion for the top job at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ hierarchy may be forced to reconcile with missing out on European football next season as Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Leeds can move closer to the relative safety of mid-table with victory in SW6 this afternoon, although the prospect of beating Chelsea is altogether much simpler on paper.

Leeds make the trip to Stamford Bridge this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Reece James is a doubt for the home side, while Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are all ruled out for the hosts.

Late fitness tests will determine whether Liam Cooper, Max Wober, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra can play a part today.

