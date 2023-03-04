Chelsea vs Leeds United live: All square at Stamford Bridge, Bamford absent, goal and score updates
Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge this afternoon aiming to record a league double over Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League era
The Whites return to West London five days on from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Fulham, this time in Premier League action. Chelsea are this afternoon’s opponents and are winless in six matches, in which they have scored just one goal.
Graham Potter’s position is under threat months after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion for the top job at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ hierarchy may be forced to reconcile with missing out on European football next season as Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.
Leeds can move closer to the relative safety of mid-table with victory in SW6 this afternoon, although the prospect of beating Chelsea is altogether much simpler on paper.
Reece James is a doubt for the home side, while Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are all ruled out for the hosts.
Late fitness tests will determine whether Liam Cooper, Max Wober, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra can play a part today.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, live updates and more here throughout the day. Kick-off is 3pm.
Chelsea 0-0 Leeds United LIVE
50' Sterling looks to have fouled Firpo but gets away from him and forces Wober to take him out. Chelsea free-kick on the edge of Leeds' box.
47' Leeds immediately on the back foot but Firpo deals with Sterling as the man over. Aaronson also chipping in with the defensive effort inside Leeds' area. Cleared.
Leeds have protected central areas fiercely but conceded the flanks. For now, it’s fine but fresh legs could punish the visitors. Better end to the half from Leeds. Onus very much on Potter’s men.
44' Rutter slips Aaronson in with a nice through-ball but Koulibaly gets a toe on it. Aaronson takes it to the byline and cuts back but it doesn't reach a white shirt.
41' Summerville fouled again, this time just inside Chelsea's half. Has been a useful out-ball over the last 10 minutes, which is slowly making up for a poor start to the game.