Chelsea v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference, Kalvin Phillips and other injury updates
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media today ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against historic rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds are 15th in the Premier League table after 15 games played but both Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper were forced off injured during Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford.
German international centre-back Robin Koch has been out since August with a pelvic issue but is working his way back whist Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford only featured for the first time since September in Sunday's clash against the Bees after their recent setbacks.
United are six points above the drop zone although third-bottom Burnley have a game in hand.
Bielsa is speaking to the press at 1pm and everything that is said by the Whites boss will be posted here at our live blog.
Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 09:09
- Saturday 3pm kick-off at Stamford Bridge.