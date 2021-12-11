Chelsea v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reveals Whites team news at Stamford Bridge
Leeds United travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this afternoon amid injuries in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.
Chelsea sit third in the top flight ahead of kick-off - two points off first place - while the Whites are in 16th and six points above the relegation zone...
Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog below...
Dallas ahead of kick-off
The scene is set
James up top, no Struijk
Two changes for Leeds this afternoon.
Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper drop out through injury and Jamie Shackleton comes in alongside Jack Harrison.
Pascal Struijk is still absent from the matchday squad, which is a bit of a surprise after his hip injury.
It’s another young bench - Joffy, Summerville, Cresswell, Jenkins, Drameh, McCarron and McKinstry all there.
This afternoon’s full squads
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Werner, Havertz, Mount. Subs: Cadangan: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts, James. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, McKinstry, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt.
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Team news incoming
We’re eagerly awaiting team news here - it’ll be dropped at 2pm at Stamford Bridge...
Leeds inspect the pitch
Ayling, Klich, Roberts, Forshaw, Joffy, Cresswell, Shackleton, Jenkins, Summerville all out onto the pitch for Leeds ahead of kick-off.
Cesar Azpilicueta’s captain’s programme notes
“Chelsea against Leeds has always been a big game and it is one we know our supporters look forward to because of the history between these clubs,” writes Azpilicueta.
“We also know that they are a good team, well coached, who will come here with a plan, but we are prepared for that challenge and we look forward to a good match and a great atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge.”
Thomas Tuchel’s programme notes
“We face a Leeds team full of intensity, a lot of running and man-marking,” Tuchel wrote in today’s programme.
“They are a very physically fit team and this is what waits for us at Stamford Bridge today, so we have to be prepared for this challenge if we want to get the result we need.”