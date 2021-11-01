Two wreaths were laid at Carrow Road, one for each team, as a mark of respect to remember those who have lost their lives in the service of their country.

A minute’s silence was observed before the game kicked off, and players wore shirts adorned with the iconic poppy symbol as part of a week of Remembrance Day activity across the Premier League.

One of the Chelsea Pensioners processing for the wreath-laying amused Leeds United fans by giving a Leeds salute, thumping his chest with his fist as he made his way to the pitch.

Here’s what fans made of the gesture:

@AdzyG21: It’s these little moments that bring joy. What a man.

@LUFC_Llorente: Loved that guy.

@SavageLUFC: ALAW Lest we forget. This was more entertaining than the first half.

Armed forces lay wreathes at Carrow Road. Pic: Julian Finney.

