Chelsea Pensioner delights Leeds United fans by giving a Leeds salute in a procession of armed forces laying wreaths for Remembrance Day

A Chelsea Pensioner amused Leeds United fans at Carrow Road on Sunday when he gave a Leeds salute as the armed forces processed onto the pitch to lay a Remembrance Day wreath.

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:04 pm

Two wreaths were laid at Carrow Road, one for each team, as a mark of respect to remember those who have lost their lives in the service of their country.

A minute’s silence was observed before the game kicked off, and players wore shirts adorned with the iconic poppy symbol as part of a week of Remembrance Day activity across the Premier League.

One of the Chelsea Pensioners processing for the wreath-laying amused Leeds United fans by giving a Leeds salute, thumping his chest with his fist as he made his way to the pitch.

Here’s what fans made of the gesture:

@AdzyG21: It’s these little moments that bring joy. What a man.

@LUFC_Llorente: Loved that guy.

@SavageLUFC: ALAW Lest we forget. This was more entertaining than the first half.

Armed forces lay wreathes at Carrow Road. Pic: Julian Finney.

A minute's silence is held at Carrow Road ahead of Norwich City v Leeds United. Pic: Stephen Pond.
