Chelsea loanee hails dream come true against Leeds United and salutes Southampton game plan against Whites

Slough-born Albania international forward Broja was handed his first Premier League start as Marcelo Bielsa's side took on the Saints at St Mary's and Broja's first ever Premier League goal proved the decider.

The 20-year-old, who has Albanian parents, latched on to a cross from Nathan Redmond as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side countered from a Whites corner to bag the only goal of the game eight minutes after the break.

"It feels amazing," Broja told southamptonfc.com"The boys were unreal today and the way we pressed and stuck to the game plan, the way we defended.

DREAM COME TRUE: Southampton's Chelsea loanee Armando Broja nets the only goal of the game to sink Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League clash at St Mary's. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images ..

"From defence, the goalkeeper all the way to attack I thought we were class.

"I can’t thank the boys enough I thought they were unreal.

"Like I say prior to this I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a kid; getting my first Premier League start and a goal to come with it. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

"It was an unreal day but you’ve got to give credit to the boys because they were amazing today. Nathan Redmond put it on a plate for me and I just had to finish it off.

"He said to me before the game, ‘just keep making the runs and the goal will come’ so I saw Nathan on the ball and I knew I had to go.

"He’s been playing in the Premier League for a long time, he’s experienced and knows everything.

"In the game he’s great to be with because he coaches you through, tells you where to be, when to cover. I know exactly what I’m doing.

"He just helps me, all the experienced players help me. All the older, experienced players try and help the younger players so it’s just like a massive family."

