The Whites travel to the capital for a clash with the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action.

Thomas Tuchel has several players missing in West London though he will welcome back Jorginho to his squad for the game against Marcelo Bielsa's outfit.

Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night on an evening of changes.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Pic: Getty

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a late absentee in Russia though the midfielder is now available once again.

Key man N'Golo Kante (thigh) remains out alongside Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) while long-term absentee Ben Chilwell (knee) remains missing.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to return in net despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's impressive performance in midweek.

Mateo Kovacic is isolating after returning a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week.

"Chalobah out. Kovacic is obviously out. Kante out for tomorrow, as is Ben Chilwell," Tuchel told his pre-match press conference.

Asked about Jorginho's return after his absence in Europe, he said: "He did the last two training sessions. I think he will do what he has done in the last few games, which is play through pain and do what is needed [against Leeds]."

Following Kovacic's positive test, no-one else at Chelsea has picked up the virus.

"Everybody at the moment is healthy apart from Kovacic," Tuchel added.

"We were tested when we arrived from Russia. This is sometimes not the nicest thing to do but I was impressed with the patience in the middle of the night for the PCR tests to be taken.

"Everybody is aware of the situation, it is not a joke. It is real."

Leeds themselves have four players missing through injury alongside Robin Koch.

England international Kalvin Phillips is set to be out for an extended period alongside club captain Liam Cooper with the pairing picking up hamstring injuries.

Patrick Bamford is also missing due to a hamstring problem while Rodrigo has a heel issue.