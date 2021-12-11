Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction to late Stamford Bridge defeat
Leeds United travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this afternoon amid injuries in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.
Chelsea sit third in the top flight ahead of kick-off - two points off first place - while the Whites are in 16th and six points above the relegation zone...
Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog below...
Chelsea vs Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 17:16
- Leeds travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League
- Whites face Blues at Stamford Bridge
- Bielsa’s side are 15th, Tuchel’s outfit are third
- Kick-off takes place at 3pm
- FT: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United
Jorginho reaction
Chelsea midfield Jorginho: “It was very important to have these three points. We had a tough game, Leeds are a tough opponent but we deserved the win. The last-minute goal was just amazing. The whole stadium felt so good.”
“We can always give more. If you gave an extra 10% today we can improve again. We always need to want to improve to do more.”
On playing with a back injury: “My back is not in the best condition, but [sometimes] you need to push yourself more to help the team. That’s what I needed to do. It’s hard, but I pushed to help my team.”
Reaction to come
Wow. That’s a tough one to take. A performance full of fight but nothing to show for it. We’ll have reaction here when it comes.
Post-match scrap
Big scrum in the corner. Firpo being led away. Both players have a fair brawl, Firpo punching the tunnel. Huge frustration for Leeds.
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United
Llorente booked
90+7. Llorente furious with the referee. Chelsea have the ball down by the Leeds corner flag.
Heartbreak
90+5. This is going to be a heartbreaking defeat for Leeds. Chelsea wasting time now.
GOAL CHELSEA
90+4. Jorginho converts...
Meslier booked
90+3. Won’t get back on his line... huge moment here.
VAR check
90+3. Long check on VAR... but it’s given. Jorginho to step up.
CHELSEA PENALTY
90+2. Klich takes out Rudiger...