BRAZIL CHAOS - Brazil's game against Argentina has been suspended after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch. Leeds United's Raphinha was called up for the game but prevented from travelling due to a Premier League Covid-19 enforced pact. Pic: Getty

An agreement between 19 of the 20 top flight clubs that players would not be released to travel to countries currently on the UK government's red list meant that the Whites winger and eight other English-based Brazilian players did not join up with the national team, due to the need to quarantine upon their return under current Covid-19 guidelines.

Four English top flight stars did travel, however, to represent Argentina. But despite reports emerging that Emi Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Spurs were ordered to leave Brazil having not completed the necessary quarantine period upon their arrival in the country from England, three of them started tonight's game in Sao Paulo.

And not long after kick-off, the game was suspended as Brazilian health officials entered the pitch, apparently intent on deporting Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero.

