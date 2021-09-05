Chaos for Premier League players in Brazil verus Argentina clash that Leeds United's Raphinha was forced to miss
Chaos has descended in Brazil's World Cup Qualifier against Argentina, a game Leeds United's Raphinha was prevented from playing in due to a Premier League pact.
An agreement between 19 of the 20 top flight clubs that players would not be released to travel to countries currently on the UK government's red list meant that the Whites winger and eight other English-based Brazilian players did not join up with the national team, due to the need to quarantine upon their return under current Covid-19 guidelines.
Four English top flight stars did travel, however, to represent Argentina after Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa reached agreements to release their players. But despite reports emerging that Emi Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Spurs were ordered to leave Brazil having not completed the necessary quarantine period upon their arrival in the country from England, three of them started tonight's game in Sao Paulo.
And not long after kick-off, the game was suspended as Brazilian health officials entered the pitch, apparently intent on deporting Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero.
It was reported this week by the Daily Mail that the Brazilian Football Confederation wanted FIFA to take action in the row with the Premier League clubs, in the form of a five-day ban for players who had not reported for international duty.