Championship Team of the Season so far: Two Leeds United stars feature plus Leicester & Ipswich players

Leeds United are pushing for promotion back into the Premier League.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:12 GMT

Leeds United are in hot pursuit of promotion back up to the Premier League, following their disappointing relegation last season. The Whites are currently third in the Championship table on 25 points, 14 adrift of runaway leaders Leicester City but still very much in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs, or even beat Ipswich Town to second place as things stand.

Leeds have scored 24 goals so far this season, thanks to influential players in their attack. Taking into account their form this campaign, WhoScored has put together a Championship Team of the Season so far, based on the highest rated players in the league. Take a look below and find out which Leeds players have made the cut, and who has joined them.

WhoScored rating: 7.1

1. GK: Václav Hladký (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.1

WhoScored rating: 7.3

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.3

WhoScored rating: 7.3

3. CB: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.3

WhoScored rating: 7.2

4. CB: Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

WhoScored rating: 7.2

5. LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

WhoScored rating: 7.7

6. RM: Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.7

