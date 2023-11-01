Leeds United are in hot pursuit of promotion back up to the Premier League , following their disappointing relegation last season. The Whites are currently third in the Championship table on 25 points, 14 adrift of runaway leaders Leicester City but still very much in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs, or even beat Ipswich Town to second place as things stand.

Leeds have scored 24 goals so far this season, thanks to influential players in their attack. Taking into account their form this campaign, WhoScored has put together a Championship Team of the Season so far, based on the highest rated players in the league. Take a look below and find out which Leeds players have made the cut, and who has joined them.