Leeds United made Elland Road something of a fortress this season as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League. The Whites were able to rely on their home form for much of the campaign and they very nearly went a full season unbeaten in front of their home support.

With their vociferous supporters roaring them on that every opportunity, the Whites claimed 16 wins on home soil and those same fans will be hoping to make the difference next time around as Daniel Farke’s side strive to go one better. It’s rare to see empty seats at Elland Road these days and with more than 20,000 thought to be on the season ticket waiting list, demand has rarely been higher.