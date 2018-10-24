Championship rumours: Leeds United should hijack move for Birmingham City man, Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Blackburn Rovers' key attacker, Reading take defender on trial

Have your say

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United must hijack Sheffield United's potential deal for Birmingham City star man Jota if they are serious about a return to the Premier League, according to one report. (Football FanCast)

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack has emerged as a surprise January transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Express)

Reading have taken Dulwich Hamlet young centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou on trial after Charlton Athletic failed to secure a deal. (London News Online)

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell says Benik Afobe's transfer to Stoke City was finalised due to 'a change in circumstances’. Afobe made his initial loan spell a permanent one in the summer before being sold to the Championship club just days later. (BirminghamLive)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says he is unable to comment on the future of Adam Reach, who has recently been linked with Wolves. However, the 55-year-old did admit he is not surprised to see Reach linked elsewhere. (BirminghamLive)