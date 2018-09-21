Championship rumours: Leeds United join race for Senegalese striker | Swansea City deal in pipeline for former Whites midfielder

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web.

Leeds United have joined Bournemouth and Hull City in the race for Kasimpasa star striker Mbaye Diagne. (Turkish reports)

Swansea City are expected to offer former Leeds midfielder Matt Grimes a contract extension. (Sun)

West Brom are close to appointing a technical director, with England guru Dan Ashworth high on their list of preferred options.(The Argus)

Middlesbrough are set to miss out on former Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako as the 30-year-old closes in on a move to West Brom.

Boro, along with Aston Villa, were reportedly interested in the ex Premier League man earlier this month. (Tim Nash)

Aston Villa have invited former defender James Collins to train with them for the next few weeks. He is a free agent since his release from West Ham in the summer. (BirminghamLive)

Tony Xia has effectively been bought out at Aston Villa, according football finance expert, Kieran Maguire.

It follows an update on Companies House website relating to a notice of cancellation of shares. (BirminghamLive)

Tony Pulis warns Middlesbrough players they must be more clinical following victory over Bolton Nigel Adkins is hoping for a warm reception from Reading fans when he takes his Hull City side to the Madejski Stadium tomorrow. (HullLive)

