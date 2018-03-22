Championship rumour mill: Swansea City loan star McBurnie on Leeds United wish list

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? Well, it appears so... we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond.

Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Whites linked with Barnsley loanee Oli McBurnie

Leeds United want to bring Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie to Elland Road this summer, report The Sun.

Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom signed the 21-year-old on loan at Barnsley before moving to Elland Road last month.

The striker has been prolific in the Oakwell sides attempts to avoid the drop scoring 6 goals in 9 games since joining the South Yorkshire club on transfer deadline day in January.

Elsewhere in the Championship...

Reading have approached former Swansea manager Paul Clement to succeed Jaap Stam, who was sacked on Wednesday, report The Times.

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are interesting in signing West Brom defender Craig Dawson, report The Mirror.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka wants to bring loanees Lee Tomlin and Costel Pantilimon to the club on permanent deals, report The Mirror.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday starlet Sean Clare, according to various reports.

West Ham, Newcastle and Watford are set to fight for the signature of Fulham captain Tom Cairney this summer, report The Mirror.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, report The Mirror.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Tottenham's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld who has a £25m release clause in his contract, report The Mirror.

Arsenal will be expected to pay at least £35m if they want to sign defender Ruben Dias from Portuguese side Benfica, report Football London.

Former Leeds United midfielder Harry Kewell is in pole position to take over at Charlton Athletic following the departure of Karl Robinson, report the Evening Standard.