Championship rumour mill: Stoke City land Premier League defender ahead of Leeds United opener

Stoke City land Williams on loan

Stoke City have landed Everton defender Ashley Williams on a season-long loan ahead of Sunday's season opener with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Real Madrid have put a £670m price tag on 32-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, named player of the 2018 World Cup, to deter Inter Milan from making any approach. (Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, 23, with the Colombia international waiting on the clubs to agree a deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, has told his team-mates he is ready to leave Crystal Palace and could hand in a transfer request to force through a move to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, with the 31-year-old Chile midfielder set to cost the Spanish champions £27m. (Guardian)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Real Madrid eager to sign the 26-year-old Belgian. (Diario AS, via Star)

But the Blues have rejected a £31m bid for Courtois from Madrid, believing the offer to be too low. (Express)

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic after the 24-year-old Croatia midfielder reportedly turned down a move to Manchester Unitedbecause of Jose Mourinho's style of play. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea and England defender Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, will seek a loan move abroad if he does not get much playing time at the start of the season. (Times - subscription required)

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, is prepared to run down his Tottenham contract if he fails to secure a move to Manchester Unitedbefore next week's deadline day. (Mirror)

Everton face competition to sign Manchester United centre-back Marcos Rojo with Paris St-Germain, Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg also interested in the 28-year-old Argentina international. (Sun)

Manchester United are considering offering France forward Anthony Martial, 22, to Bayern Munich as part of a deal to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29. (Mirror)

However, reports in Germany suggest Martial will instead be used in a swap deal for the Bundesliga club's 29-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild)

Bournemouth must offer £30m if they are to convince Levante to part with Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, after the Cherries had a club-record bid rejected.(Sun)