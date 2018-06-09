Championship rumour mill: Serie A clubs join race for Leeds United target

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites chase Serie B midfielder

Elland Road.

Leeds United have reportedly targeted Venezia midfielder Leo Stulac this summer but face competition for his signature, report Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Serie A sides Genoa and Bologna are keeping tabs on the Slovenia with the Whites also chasing the 23-year-old.

Stulac scored six goals in 21 appearance for his side this season helping his team to the play-offs which are still ongoing.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to get closer to Real Madrid, but will not force a move. In an interview for 'Radio Rivadavia' the Argentine coach talked up the Real Madrid job. "As a coach, to arrive at Real Madrid is the pinnacle of your career," he said. "It's clear Real Madrid could be the best team in the world." (Sport.es)

Negotiations between Manchester United and Tottenham over Toby Alderweireld have stalled, as Spurs want more than £55m for the Belgium defender. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are ready to make a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who is valued at £40m. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho plans to to spend his transfer budget on a back-up for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (The Independent)

West Ham United are in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson, who is valued at £44m by Lazio. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez wants a reunion with ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. (Aspor)

Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro has emerged as a candidate for the club's vacant managerial role after the shock resignation of Zinedine Zidane. (AS)

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling to sign 17-year-old Santos winger Rodrygo Goes, who has a £44m release clause in his contract. (Marca)

Liverpool want Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but would have to pay £22m for the German. (Bild)

West Ham are in talks to sign former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

West Ham have slapped a £60m price tag on forward Marko Arnautovic, with Manchester United interested . (Daily Mirror)