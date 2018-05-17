Championship rumour mill: Rangers set to swoop for Leeds United target

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web..

Rangers set to swoop for Leeds United target

Elland Road.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have emerged as strong favourites to sign Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie ahead of Leeds United this summer, report the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is believed to be close to becoming the Gunners' new manager after talks progressed between both parties. (The Independent)

West Ham are preparing to make an approach for Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, with Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca also among those under consideration. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham want to interview former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini. (The Guardian)

Wayne Rooney's move to the US could be off after Everton sacked manager Sam Allardyce. Rooney, wants to speak to the new Toffees boss before deciding whether to join DC United. (The Sun)

Manchester United are close to wrapping up a £43.7m deal for Juventus and Brazil defender Alex Sandro, with Matteo Darmian, heading in the opposite direction. (Le Stampa)

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique's hopes of landing the Chelsea job could receive a massive boost after number one candidate Maurizio Sarri held talks over staying at Napoli. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects to sign only two players this summer. (Daily Express)

Eden Hazard has said he is waiting to see Chelsea's summer transfer plans before he commits to a new contract. (The Independent)

Highly-rated young Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says Atletico Madrid's interest is flattering but claims he could remain at the Hoops for the rest of his career. (Herald)

Wolves and Monaco will battle it out for AC Milan's 22-year-old Portugal striker Andre Silva - a £33m signing for the Italians last summer. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal want Borussia Dortmund and Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, whom they believe they could sign for around £17.5m. (Daily Mail)