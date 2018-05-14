Championship rumour mill: Out-of-contract Leeds United defender attracting Premier League interest

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Tom Pearce.

Tom Pearce attracting Premier League interest

Everton want to re-sign out-of-contract Leeds United defender Tom Pearce as they look to replace Leighton Baines this summer, report The Sun.

The 20-year-old has broken through the ranks at Elland Road notching five appearances at the end of the Championship campaign. He was released by the Toffees as a 16-year-old and linked up with the Whites at Thorp Arch immediately after and penned a one-year deal with the club last June but is yet to sign a new contract in West Yorkshire.

Pearce is also reportedly on Eddie Howe's radar at Bournemouth.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Fulham have stuck a £100m valuation on wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon this summer. (The Sun)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar says he is "tired" of speculation surrounding his future. The 26-year-old Brazilian wants to wait until after the World Cup to discuss any potential transfers, with Real Madrid,Manchester United and former club Barcelona interested. (Express)

Everton and West Ham are both pursuing former Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva. (Mirror)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, says he has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this summer. (Express)

Swansea's owners have asked Carlos Carvalhal if he is prepared to manage them in the Championship. (Independent)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri will look to bring Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, with him if he is made Chelsea boss this summer. (Tuttosport via Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants the best for coach Mikel Arteta amid mounting speculation the 36-year old Spaniard is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss. (Metro)

City have renewed their interest in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez. The two clubs have remained in contact after a proposed deal for the 27-year-old Algerian fell through in January. (Leicester Mercury)