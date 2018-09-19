Championship rumour mill: Manchester City star praises Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday youngster on the move

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Aden Flint hopes Middlesbrough's return to the Riverside Stadium can kick-start their season when they face Bolton Wanderers tonight. (Middlesbrough FC)

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy took to Twitter last night to praise Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and joke about joining the club. Mendy tweeted 'Marcelo Bielsea' with three clapping emoji before a fan replied: 'I'd have you but Barry Douglas is very good'. Mendy then said: 'Ahaha ok, give me a call if needed bro' with a laughing face. (Twitter)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce hopes last night's 2-0 win over Rotherham United shuts a few people up after Villa moved to sixth in the table. (HITC)

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Clare says he joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts because it was 'the right thing to move on'. (Evening Edinburgh News)

Alex Neil admits his Preston North End side are in a “rut” and that they need to kick-start their season sooner rather than later following last night's 3-0 defeat to Leeds. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson believes his team failed to do the basics in their 4-2 loss at West Brom. (BristolLive)

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is ready bring Portuguese duo Joao Carvalho and Gil Dias back into the fold this evening after the pair were rested following their exertions with their country. (NottinghamLive)

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson dropped a hint he is considering freshening up his line-up at Middlesbrough tonight. Bolton were defeated 2-1 at home to QPR in their previous outing. (The Bolton News)

Nigel Adkins was left ruing missed chances as his Hull City side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Wigan Athletic. (HullLive)