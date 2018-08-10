Championship rumour mill: Manchester City defender 'snubbed' Leeds United offer

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Denayer turns down Leeds United

Elland Road.

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer turned down a move to join Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United earlier this month opting instead to hold out for a move back to Turkey, according to reports.

Elsewhere from the football world...

Manchester United's board told Jose Mourinho he should stop demanding money for new signings and focus on working with the talent at his disposal and develop youth players instead. (Mirror)

United boss Mourinho believes Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been damaging the club by offering the 25-year-old France midfielder to Barcelona and Juventus. (Times - subscription required)

United turned down the opportunity to sign Leicester and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 25, for £15m last summer. (Telegraph)

As part of the deal that took 23-year-old Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Barcelona to Everton, the Spanish club has an option to buy him back for 60m euros (£53.9m). (Marca)

Everton will have to wait until Friday morning before finding out if they have been successful with a loan move for Chelsea's 23-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no problem with 24-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can's decision to reject a new contract and leave the club on a free transfer to Juventus. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham's 28-year-old left-back Danny Rose is keen to move on loan to Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Meanwhile Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has blamed Brexit and the club's new stadium for their lack of signings this summer. (Sky Sports)

After a deal taking Juventus' Italian forward Stefano Sturaro to Watford fell through, Sporting Lisbon are set to sign the 25-year-old instead. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid's 26-year-old Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois deleted a Facebook post saying goodbye to Chelsea fans after receiving abusive comments in reply. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is set to sign a new contract that could contain a clause allowing him to leave if the club fails to win promotion this season. (Daily Star)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says this summer's transfer window has been the worst he's ever experienced. (Lancashire Telegraph)

A deal taking Manchester United's 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo to Everton collapsed over the Old Trafford club's failure to sign a replacement. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, says he would have liked the club to have signed more "world-class players" during the transfer window. (ESPN)

United were ready to pay a world-record fee of £100m for Real Madrid and France's Raphael Varane, 25, such was their desperation to sign a centre-back this summer. (Sun)

Middlesbrough's £6m deal for Everton's 25-year-old midfielder Muhamed Besic fell through over agents' fees, but the Teesside club is optimistic of securing a loan move for the Bosnian. Boro also hope to sign 29-year-old Congo winger Yannick Bolasie on loan from the Toffees. (Northern Echo)

Boro also had bids for Millwall midfielders Jed Wallace, 24, and George Saville, 25, rejected on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports)