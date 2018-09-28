Championship rumour mill: Liverpool star open to Leeds United return, interesting Marcelo Bielsa contract clause revealed, Sheffield Wednesday to welcome back two key players

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is open to a return to Leeds United - but only if they achieve promotion to the Premier League. (Daily Star)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa reportedly has a $30million release clause (£23million) after Mexico identified him as a possible candidate for the national team managerial role. (Medio Tempo)

Middlesbrough's trip to the KCOM Stadium could see the return of influential Hull City attacker Kamil Grosicki to the starting 11. The Poland international was linked with a move away in the summer but such never materialised. (HullLive)

Aston Villa star man Jack Grealish revealed he was 95% sure he'd be leaving his boyhood club this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur as his likely destination.(The Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay will welcome back Jordan Thorniley and Fernando Forestieri into contention for tonight's visit of Leeds. (Sheffield Star)

Aitor Karanka says Nottingham Forest are unlikely to appeal the red card given to Diogo Goncalves on Wednesday night. (NottinghamLive)

New Bolton Wanderers signing Lloyd Dyer is unlikely to make his debut this weekend with Phil Parkinson admitting he needs to be 'brought up to speed'. (The Bolton News)