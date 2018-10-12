Championship rumour mill: Leeds United to step up interest in £3.25m attacker, ex-Chelsea and Manchester United assistant one of three candidates to reject Aston Villa

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Over the last few days, reports have claimed Leeds United will revisit a deal for Heracles Almelo winger Brandley Kuwas. It is thought the Whites made late move for him in the summer but were unable to meet to his £3.25million asking price. However, with Kuwas contract expiring at the end of the season, Leeds could secure a pre-contract agreement with him. (HITC)

A winger is on Leeds United's radar, according to a report

Richard O'Kelly, former assistant to new Aston Villa boss Dean Smith at Walsall, has joined the coaching set up at Villa Park. (Express & Star)

Rui Faria, Thierry Henry and Paulo Fonseca all rejected the chance to take over at the Midlands club because of Villa's desire to appoint John Terry as assistant manager. (Daily Mirror)

Brentford sporting director Phil Giles has revealed the club will start from scratch as they identify Smith's successor. (Football.London) Another report says the Bees will not necessarily target someone with Championship experience. (London Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Bees defender Chris Mepham reveals he models his game on Manchester City's John Stones. The 20-year-old, rejected by Chelsea and QPR as a teenager, saw a £10million bid from Bournemouth for him in the summer rejected. (West London Sport)

Ex-Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo has been listed as a possible candidate for the managerial role at Griffin Park in the bookies' early favourites. Among the list is Luton's Nathan Jones, Lincoln's Danny Cowley and David Moyes. (Sky Bet)

Harry Redknapp has tipped old club Birmingham City to be dark horses in the Championship this term . The 71-year-old also claimed he was unable to land his first choice signings when he was manager at St Andrew's in 2017. (BirminghamLive)

New Bolton Wanderers signing Stephen Ireland admits he just 'wants to be play' football again following a near two-year absence with a broken leg. (The Bolton News)