Championship rumour mill: Leeds United 'target' could leave before loan deadline

Posh could still lose winger

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has admitted winger Marcus Maddison could still leave the club before the August loan deadline, it has been reported.

Leeds United and West Brom are said to be monitoring the situation.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a £100m bid for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen. (Daily Express)

PSG also want Tottenham player left-back Danny Rose, who Spurs are willing to sell this month. (Daily Mirror)

Schalke want Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has not ruled out a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (The Sun)

French side Marseille are considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who signed a new four-year deal with the Gunners in March. (Daily Mirror)

Nice boss Patrick Vieira says former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli wants to leave. (Canal+)

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian wants to leave, and Serie A clubs Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan are all interested. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool will listen to offers for Estonia defender Ragnar Klavan. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are confident David de Gea will sign a new five-year deal at Old Trafford. (Daily Star)

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has laughed off reports linking him with a switch to Turkey this summer. (Various)