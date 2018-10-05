Championship rumour mill: Leeds United star now worth £20m? Former Manchester United manager in line for shock move to Aston Villa

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

There is no reason why Leeds United's Samuel Saiz is not worth £20million, according to (Football Fan Cast).

Is this man worth 20million?

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes is the emerging as the bookmakers favourite to take over at Aston Villa. Steve Bruce was sacked on Wednesday evening, with Moyes now a 6/5 shot with several betting companies. (Birmingham Mail)

Brentford boss Dean Smith, who is one the early favourites to take over at Villa Park, admitted he supported Aston Villa as a kid but reiterated that he is happy at the London-based club. (Daily Star) Alongside Smith, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a shock front runner for the Villa job, (Scottish Sun)

Villa legend Peter Withe has taken to social media to offer his services to the club - for free. He tweeted: "This is how confident I am in my ability I would take on the Aston Villa FC job for free to prove that we can move the club forward in the right direction and get everyone pulling in the right direction. UTV." (Twitter via Birmingham Mail)

West Brom manager Darren Moore has backed on loan Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes to win full international honours when the England U21s team is announced today. (Birmingham Mail)

Swansea City could lose 20-year-old Joe Rodon with Manchester City closely tracking the defender. To feed off interest, the Swans want the rising star to sign a new contract in the near future. (Daily Star)

Paul Duffen’s Saudi Arabian-financed consortium remain in pole position to take over Hull City, despite facing competition to buy the club. It is believed a formal bid has been tabled by the former Tigers chairman and any due diligence is close to completion. (HullLive)