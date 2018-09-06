Championship rumour mill: Leeds United star makes major decision over future, Aston Villa outcast set for Australia move

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Here are the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United transfer rumours.

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has snubbed England by pledging his international future to Northern Ireland. He revealed he's had several chats with England goalkeeping coaches but wants to stay loyal to the Green and White Army. (BBC Sport)

Aston Villa outcast Ross McCormack is set to leave Villa Park for Australia A-League side Central Coast Mariners. Once finalised, the striker will team up eight time Olympic speed king Usain Bolt! (Daily Mail)Middlesbrough's deadline day addition Danny Batth will be missed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, says Conor Coady, The Wolves defender also went on to wish the 27-year-old well. (Express and Star)

Former Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng has joined Blackburn Rovers as an under 13s coach. (Blackburn Rovers official website)

John Terry has teased Aston Villa fans with an Instagram post which suggests he is very close to rejoining the club. It stated: "Back to school and back to... for me." (Various)

West Bromwich Albion are being linked with moves for former Norwich City duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, who are both out of contract. Hoolahan is on trial with the Baggies while Martin has been offered one. (Birmingham Mail & Football Insider)

Queens Park Rangers are preparing to move for former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong. (Birmingham Mail)

Elsewhere from the football world...

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not push for a move in January. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have made contact with the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (ESPN)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned mobile phones from the 'working spaces' of the club's training ground. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen expects the club to extend his contract for another year. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says "some big clubs" wanted to sign him this summer - but he opted to stay at the Nou Camp. (Novi List)

Sunderland are considering sacking Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji after he finally turned up for training yesterday - 72 days late. (The Sun)

Real Madrid offered Marco Asensio the club's number seven shirt - previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo - but the 22-year-old turned it down. (Cope)

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic denies that his deadline day move to Anderlecht fell through because of money. (The Independent)

Leicester defender Harry Maguire says he does not understand how the Uefa Nations League works. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Chelsea man John Terry has been tipped as the shock man to solve Jose Mourinho's Manchester United defensive crisis. (The Sun)