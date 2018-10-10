Championship rumour mill: Leeds United 'so close' to transfer breakthrough, former Chelsea and Manchester United assistant manager in frame for Aston Villa job

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United were very close to signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer before his opted for a move to West Bromwich Albion. It is believed Barnes travelled to the Whites' training ground and had a medical planned. (BirminghamLive)

In what could prove a blow in West Brom's promotion hopes, the Premier League club are planning on recalling the 20-year-old in January. (Nick Mashiter - Press Association)

Thierry Henry could snub an offer from Aston Vila to become their manager in favour of replacing Leonardo Jardim at Ligue 1 side Monaco. (L’Equipe)

It is thought Henry was persuaded to reject Aston Villa's advances and head to Monaco by France national coach Didier Deschamps. (Birmingham Live)

Ex-Chelsea and Manchester United and Jose Mourinho assistant manager Rui Faria is in the frame for the managerial role at Villa Park. (Daily Mirror)

Former Bristol City attacker Nicky Maynard has hit out at Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes for his lack of game time whilst in Scotland. "You can have all the attributes, but not play. You need a manager who believes in you and has faith in you." Maynard said. (BristolLive)

Blackburn Rovers have opened contract talks with experienced duo Charlie Mulgrew and Corry Evans with their contract set to expire next summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Stoke City, Manchester City and Aston Villa midfielder Stephen Ireland on a short term deal. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are set to battle it out for Livingston defednder Craig Halkett, was released by the Gers in 2016. He is out of contract next summer. (Football Insider)