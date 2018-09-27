Championship rumour mill: Leeds United should target £13.5m rated West Ham United forward, Aston Villa eye former Inter Milan manager

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Midldesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter admits he hates not playing but is pleased to see the strength in depth that Tony Pulis has. (Northern Echo)

Leeds United should target West Ham United forward Michel Antonio if they earn promotion to the Premier League. (Football FanCast)

Former Inter Milan boss Andrea Stramaccioni has emerged as a potential target for Aston Villa. Villa's new owners Naseef Sawiris and Wes Edens are considering their options following their unimpressive start to the season and and it appears that Stramaccioni could be on their radar. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Former Aston Villa striker Stefan Moore has joined Evo-Stik Southern League Central side Tamworth. (Birmingham Mail)

Luke Dowling has been appointed as West Brom’s new technical director, the club announced yesterday. “I want to help make it a really good environment for everyone to work – it’s an exciting opportunity and I’m delighted to be here." Dowling said. (West Brom official website)

Meanwhile, West Brom remain close to completing the signing of former Crystal Palace winger Bakory Sako. (Sky Sports News)

Aitor Karanka felt Nottingham Forest should have killed off Stoke City long before the Potters almost staged a late comeback – but he hopes the Carabao Cup has more drama still to deliver for his side. (NottinghamLive)

Hull City's Jon Toral is hoping his performance for the U23s on Monday will be enough to force him back into Nigel Adkins plans. (HullLive)

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder and current Rochdale coach Fabrice Muamba is enjoying being involved in football again after taking some time away following his cardiac arrest. in 2012. (The Bolton News)

Jordan Rhodes has praised Norwich City's team spirit revealing they're "all cheering each other on, whether we’ve got that starting shirt or whichever, it’s a real team effort." (Eastern Daily Press)

Dragan Stojkovic, a Serbian manager, has revealed Swansea City wanted him to replace Garry Monk towards the end of the 2014/15 season. He said: “I spent three times talking with the boss (of Swansea). It seemed everything was okay and then Swansea won against Arsenal at the Emirates 1-0 so you’d be crazy to change the coach if you win there.” (Swansea - Vital Football)

Millwall manager Neil Harris has hinted at first-team chances for their youngster in the near future. "We’ve got some of our good young players out on loan at the moment," he said. "We still want to show the pathway to the first team is there." (News At Den)