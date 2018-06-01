Championship rumour mill: Leeds United set to miss out on summer target

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Leeds United set to miss out on Newcastle stopper

Elland Road.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in landing the signature of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow but have ended their pursuit of the 27-year-old as he is in talks with the Magpies over a new deal, report the Chronicle.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester United are interested in signing 28-year-old West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic - the Hammers want £50m for Austrian. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are considering a move for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski after he announced he wants to leave Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have made an offer of £52.68m to Lyon for their captain Nabil Fekir. (Le Parisien)

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy midfielder Jorginho is set to join Manchester City from Napoli for £43.9m, after agreeing a five-year deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

France manager Didier Deschamps has advised forward Antoine Griezmann to remain at Atletico Madrid instead of joining La Liga champions Barcelona. (RMC Sport)

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of 17-year-old French midfielder Yacine Adli from Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mirror)

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo is interested in buying Spanish club Real Valladolid for 30m euros. (O Globo)

Everton face competition from Monaco for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. (Talksport)

Justin Kluivert might stay at Ajax despite speculation about him moving away from the Eredivisie club. The 19-year-old winger, who is the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, has been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona. (Fox Sports)