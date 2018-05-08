Championship rumour mill: Leeds United scout rising League Two star

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Elland Road.

Leeds United scout Cheltenham Town striker Mo Eisa

Leeds United and a host of Premier League clubs reportedly watched Chelteham Town striker Mo Eisa last Saturday against Crewe Alexandra, report Gloucestershire Live.

Eisa has notched 25 goals and has won four of the club's player of the year awards this season.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Greenwich Borough last summer with Cheltenham set to demand a fee in excess of £1million for his services.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Leicester City want Huddersfield boss David Wagner as their next manager, with the Foxes expected to part ways with Claude Puel at the end of the season. (The Times)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has said there is "no chance" of him quitting Stamford Bridge for Manchester United this summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could return to Juventus this summer and the Blues may move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal want Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri or former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique to be their next manager. (Sky Sports)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri - who has been linked with Chelsea - has suggested he could leave Italian football this summer when he revealed there is an 8m euros release clause in his contract. (Talksport)

Liverpool have spoken to Juventus about a deal for Sami Khedira during negotiations over the free transfer of Emre Can to the Serie A club. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer. Manchester United have been linked with the 29-year-old Polish striker. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta's agreed move to the Chinese Super League is up in the air after Chongqing Lifan suggested a deal for the 33-year-old could now be off as a result of financial difficulties. (Goal.com)

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has growing support among the players at St Mary's to continue with relegation-threatened club beyond the this season. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says his ankle injury is healing "faster than expected". (Manchester Evening News)