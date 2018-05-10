Championship rumour mill: Leeds United's Pawel Cibicki spotted in Poland

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Pawel Cibicki.

Cibicki spotted at Legia Warsaw game

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki attended Legia Warsaw's game against Wisła Płock with the current Polish champions interested in his signature, according to reports.

The 24-year-old joined the Whites last summer for £1.5m from Swedish team Malmo but has been deemed surplus to requirements at Thorp Arch.

Cibicki failed to make much of an impact notching just five appearances for Leeds in the league and hasn't featured in a match day squad since January.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar held secret talks with Real Madrid officials in March. The 26-year-old Brazilian, who signed from Barcelona, is believed to be desperate to leave the French capital this summer. (AS)

Arsenal have whittled down their shortlist of candidates to replace the departing Arsene Wenger, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira in serious consideration. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton forward Wayne Rooney wants to join MLS side DC United, with a £12.5m deal close to being agreed. (Daily Mail)

Everton players are already talking about ex-Watford coach Marco Silva becoming their new manager, with Sam Allardyce about to be sacked. (The Sun)

Arsenal have offered midfielder Jack Wilshere a new three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a replacement for the ageing Petr Cech. (Bild)

French giants PSG will rival Tottenham for the signature of Ryan Sessegnon, with the 17-year-old Fulham full-back set to cost up to £50m. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton will begin negotiations next week with manager Mark Hughes over a three-year contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Serie A club Roma are set to beat a host of Premier League clubs to sign Ajax's 19-year-old winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Dutch legend Patrick. (Vl.nl)

Tottenham target Matthijs de Ligt wants to leave Ajax, with the 18-year-old Netherlands defender also linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool lead the race to sign Porto's Diogo Leite this summer, with the 19-year-old defender also wanted by Manchester City and Arsenal. (The Guardian)