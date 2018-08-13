Championship rumour mill: Leeds United rejected deadline day bid for defender

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Whites rejected deadline approach for Ayling

Elland Road.

Leeds United rejected a deadline day bid for defender Luke Ayling from West Brom, according to reports.

Elsewhere from the Championship...

AC Milan are targeting 23-year-old Chelsea's France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sun)

Barcelona will pursue Paul Pogba after the European summer transfer window closes on 31 August after 'privately accepting' Manchester Unitedwill not sell the 25-year-old France midfielder this month. (Telegraph)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, is a target for Besiktas. The Turkish side are keen to sign the German on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling has yet to agree a contract extension with the club but manager Pep Guardiola says the club "are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay". (Telegraph)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says centre-back David Luiz has a "big future" at the club, despite the 31-year-old Brazil defender struggling for first-team action last season under previous Blues boss Antonio Conte. (Mirror)

Sarri says he regrets not signing Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea, but the 30-year-old Argentina striker says he joined AC Milan from Juventus because Sarri "was the only one who wanted me at Chelsea" whereas "at Milan everyone wanted me". (Star)

Tottenham's England attacking midfielder Dele Alli says the players "don't get caught up in what's going on" around the club after Spurs did not make any signings during the summer transfer window. (Mail)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says midfielder Jack Grealish looked "every penny a £30m footballer" in his side's win over Wigan on Saturday in the wake of Tottenham failing in a £25m bid for the 22-year-old. (Mail)