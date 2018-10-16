Championship rumour mill: Leeds United readying January bid for right-back, former Aston Villa striker drops 'mercenary' comment about club

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are reportedly scouting Luton Town right-back James Justin after boss Marcelo Bielsa watched the 20-year-old in the Hatters' 3-2 defeat at Barnsley on Saturday. The Whites were linked with Justin in the summer and are tipped to for a January move. (HITC)

New Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insists it was his decision to bring in John Terry as his assistant amid to the speculation that Terry was forced upon by the club. (Various)

Smith also revealed he is flattered that Terry wants to work with him, revealing the former Chelsea defender "had his pencil case with him this morning and sat in the office at 7.30am waiting!”. (BirminghamLive)

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed Smith will have money to spend in January after addressing rumours of concerns around Financial Fair Play. (Express and Star)

Ross McCormack has accused "certain people" at Aston Villa for painting him as a "mercenary" after his latest loan spell to Australia means he hasn't featured for the Midlands club in 18 months. (BirminghamLive)

Ex-Ghana international Nii Lamptey says his move to Aston Villa in 1994 was the worst decision in his playing career. (FootballGhana)

Bolton Wanderers striker Josh Magennis has asked Northern Ireland fans to stop signing about his anatomy in tune to Earth, Wind and Fire's September. (The Bolton News)