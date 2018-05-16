Championship rumour mill: Leeds United lose race to sign Liverpool midfielder

Have your say

Whites lose race to sign Dhanda

Swansea City have beaten Leeds United and Bristol City to the signature of 19-year-old Liverpool midfielder Yan Dhanda, report the Daily Mail.

The Swans are said to have paid around £100,000 for his services with the Merseyside club having offered him a new deal to keep him at Anfield.

Dhanda, who plays in an attacking midfield role, is keen to make the move to play first-team football after impressing at under-23 level.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Everton are set to sack manager Sam Allardyce in the next 48 hours and are closing in on the appointment of former Watford boss Marco Silva. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal chiefs have identified former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta - now a coach at Manchester City - as their number one candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as manager. (Daily Mail)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could still become Arsenal manager - if he gets his way with transfers. (Daily Star)

Arsenal should consider Burnley boss Sean Dyche as a replacement for Arsene Wenger, according to BBC Radio 5 live pundit Chris Sutton. (5 live Sport)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he joined the club in the belief Arsene Wenger would remain the Gunners' manager "for years". (Evening Standard)

West Ham United met for talks with Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca just hours after manager David Moyes' contract expired. (Daily Mail)

The Hammers will definitely part with Moyes and are looking to draw up a three-man shortlist. (Teamtalk)

Manchester City are ready to make a move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha (Daily Star)

Manchester United face competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. The Brazilian has a £53m release clause in his contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says he is not interested in a return to Napoli as he is talking to the Magpies about a contract renewal. (Calcio Napoli 24)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with the Belgian approaching the last year of his contract. (Daily Mirror)