Championship rumour mill: Leeds United linked with Manchester United star? | West Brom | Derby County

Here are the latest rumours from around the web.

Leeds United should sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay if he is made available for loan in January. (Football Fan Cast)

Middlesbrough youngster Bilal Brahimi, who made his first team debut in the club’s Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale last month, says he wants to be in the first ‘as quickly as possible’. (Foot Mercato)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Khalid Abdo has returned to Sweden and is training with AIK. (Birmingham Mail

West Bromwich Albion will not lose on loan Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, despite the Englishmen being linked with a move to China. (Express and Star)

Bolton Wanderers could be placed into administration after owner Ken Anderson failed to agree a loan repayment with finance company BluMarble. (Sky Sports News)

Nottingham Forest have joined Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in the race to sign free agent Bakary Sako.

Derby County have been allocated more than 8,500 seats for their Carabao Cup clash away to Manchester United on September 22. (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to be without Kieran Lees for a longer period of time with the defender struggling with a hip injury. (Sheffield Star)