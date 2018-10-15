Championship rumour mill: Leeds United linked with Manchester United midfielder, Aston Villa target Jamaican attacker, Millwall striker compared to Manchester United star

Have your say

Here's the latest Championship rumours in full:

Manchester United's Scott McTominay could move to Leeds United in Januay with Marcelo Bielsa's side listed as one of the potential suitors with Jose Mourinho contemplating a loan move. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United key duo Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi stepped up their return to first-team action with Roofe scoring in the U23s 2-2 draw with Burnley while Berardi played a full 90 minutes. Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw and Lewis Baker also featured. (Various)

New Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been told he will have money to spend in January despite the uncertainty surrounding Villa’s Financial Fair Play. (The Telegraph)

And Smith will reportedly eye a move for Cavalier's Alex Marshall, who is being targeted by a host of English clubs, with Aston Villa named as a potential suitor. (Sunday People)

Two foreign investors have tabled "serious" bids in order to secure a £30million takeover of Bolton Wanderers, says chairman Ken Anderson. (The Bolton News)

West Bromwich Albion are ready to sell winger Oliver Burke with Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United scouting the 21-year-old. (The Sun)

Reading will target Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson as the club's next manager should they decide to sack Paul Clement. (The Sun)

Free agent Darren Bent has revealed he is open to a return to Ipswich Town, the club which he began his career with back in 2001. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Millwall defender Jake Cooper has compared teammate Tom Elliott to Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku believing "he's got everything." (News at Den)

On loan West Brom midfielder Harvey Barnes believes Gareth Barry has play until he is 40 years old. (Express and Star)

