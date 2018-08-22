Championship rumour mill: Leeds United linked again with Tottenham Hotspur defender

Have your say

Whites want Foyth on loan

Leeds United are reportedly in the market for 20-year-old defender Juan Foyth of Spurs, according to Birmingham Live.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to move their Premier League fixture against Manchester City in October to a day later (Monday, 29) to avoid a clash with an American football game. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard will be offered a five-year £300,000-a-week deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge, following interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has described claims he was in talks with Inter Milan about a summer transfer as "the greatest nonsense in history". (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain want Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, but Barcelona are not interested in offers for the 30-year-old, whose buyout clause is £112.2m. (Marca)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could move to Spain on loan after being left out of the squad to face Arsenal at the weekend. (Daily Mirror)

Everton manager Marco Silva will reject an improved offer of over £22m from RB Leipzig for forward Ademola Lookman. (The Times)

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to join Spanish side Real Betis on a season-long loan. (The Sun)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is interested in taking charge of French side Bordeaux, according to former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. (Corse Matin)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez deleted social media posts promoting his clothing range as fans criticised the timing after the club's Premier League defeat by Brighton. (Daily Mail)

There is a 50 per cent chance Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - who was linked with a move to Manchester United - could join Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days. (Sky Sports)