Championship rumour mill: Leeds United keeping tabs on free agent winger

El-Mhanni on Whites radar

Former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is training with Brentford as they weigh up a move late in the transfer window but Leeds United, Heerenveen, Amiens and Saint-Etienne are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, report Goal.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says it "would be nice" if Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba moved to the Nou Camp. (AS)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will stay and fight for his place despite being frozen out of new manager Maurizio Sarri's squad. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to turn down the chance to manage Bordeaux because of fears over a lack of funds at the Ligue 1 club. (The Sun)

Mega-rich French club Paris Saint-Germain have "categorically denied" links with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have rejected approaches from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Anthony Martial. (RMC Sport)

Aston Villa hope to persuade English forward Jack Grealish to sign a long-term contract after refusing to sell the player in August. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fighting to save his job after a shambolic performance at Old Trafford last night, where his side were hammered 3-0 by Tottenham. (Various)

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will not be allowed to leave Liverpool before the end of the European transfer window despite his desire for first team football. (The Guardian)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the title race will only truly begin after the international break. (Daily Star)