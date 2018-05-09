Championship rumour mill: Leeds United keeping tabs on Danish defender

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Elland Road.

Whites want Danish full-back Kristian Pedersen

Leeds United are interesting in signing FC Union Berlin left-back Kristian Pedersen, report German newspaper Bild.

The former Danish under-21 international has appeared 32 times for the Bundesliga 2 club this campaign notching one goal and three assists from defence.

Pedersen has also played in the left midfield position on a handful of occasions this season but the Whites are said to be the front runners for his signature if Union Berlin do decide to cash in on his services this summer.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with D.C United over a summer transfer to the Major League Soccer side. (Washington Post)

Manchester United are prepared to include Anthony Martial in a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mirror)

Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he could take a executive role at French club Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton, Burnley and Wolves are among the clubs interested in signing 34-year-old Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he will have talks about his future at the Serie A club at the end of the season amid speculation of him becoming Arsenal manager next season. (Daily Express)

Juventus are still to bid for Alvaro Morata, despite reports a fee has been agreed for the Chelsea striker (Goal)

Arsenal's players are growing increasingly frustrated at Mesut Ozil after the Germany midfielder was ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Daily Mail)

Wolves want to sign AC Milan and Portugal striker Andre Silva this summer. (Sky Sport Italia)

Newcastle are not interested in signing Leicester City forward Islam Slimani on a permanent contract in the summer after his disappointing loan move. (Chronicle)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says the club must break their transfer record - the fee of £16m paid for Michael Owen in 2005 - if they are to sign a striker to score double figures next season. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid want Antoine Griezmann to remain with them at all costs and president Enrique Cerezo met with the 27-year-old striker at a restaurant in Madrid to try and persuade him to stay amid interest from Barcelona (AS)